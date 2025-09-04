Revolutionizing Delhi's Industry: The Shakti-SIZ Initiative

Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa declared the launch of Shakti-SIZ, a transformative industrial zone poised to elevate Delhi's industries to a global scale while addressing congestion and pollution sustainably.

The scheme, originating from a student team's concept from Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women, has progressed to execution, with involvement from students, the Industries Department, and DSIIDC.

This initiative honors government pledges to implement student-driven ideas, featuring advanced infrastructure, environmental sustainability, and smart governance to rejuvenate Delhi's economic landscape.

