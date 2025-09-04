Revolutionizing Delhi's Industry: The Shakti-SIZ Initiative
Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced the Shakti-SIZ, a smart industrial zone in Delhi aimed at transforming industries into a global powerhouse. The zone focuses on sustainability, modern infrastructure, and digital governance, with initiatives such as green factories and water recycling. It involves student innovation and government collaboration.
- Country:
- India
Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa declared the launch of Shakti-SIZ, a transformative industrial zone poised to elevate Delhi's industries to a global scale while addressing congestion and pollution sustainably.
The scheme, originating from a student team's concept from Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women, has progressed to execution, with involvement from students, the Industries Department, and DSIIDC.
This initiative honors government pledges to implement student-driven ideas, featuring advanced infrastructure, environmental sustainability, and smart governance to rejuvenate Delhi's economic landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Green Commitment: A Beacon for Global Sustainability
Eco-Friendly Ganesh Immersion: A Move Towards Sustainability
India Showcases Resilient, Regenerative Growth at Global Sustainability Summit
From Labels to Data: Transforming Supermarkets into Hubs of Health and Sustainability
Piyush Goyal Highlights India’s Global Sustainability Leadership at CII Summit