Rajasthan Faces Torrential Downpour as Met Office Issues Alerts
Heavy rains impacted several regions in Rajasthan, with Sikrai recording 104 mm of rainfall. The meteorological office has issued alerts for various districts, predicting heavy to very heavy rains over the next few days due to a low-pressure area influencing the state's weather patterns.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 04-09-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 21:39 IST
Rajasthan has been hit by intense rainfall, with Sikrai, situated in Dausa district, seeing the largest downpour of 104 mm in 24 hours, according to the meteorological office.
The office has forecasted persistent heavy to very heavy rains across numerous districts over the coming days.
To alert residents, an orange alert has been issued for Banswara, Dungarpur, Pratapgarh, Salumber, and Udaipur districts, while a yellow alert warns of heavy rain in Sirohi, Nagaur, Pali, Tonk, and others. This wet weather is driven by a weakening low-pressure area over northern Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.
