Swift Action on African Swine Fever Outbreak

An outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF) has been reported across Arunachal Pradesh's West Siang district, according to official sources.

In a bid to prevent further propagation, the district administration has imposed a ban on importing pigs from outside the district, announced West Siang District Magistrate Liyi Bagra on Thursday.

Stringent measures include suspending inter-district pig transportation. Additionally, butchers and individuals slaughtering pigs for consumption must secure an anti-mortem inspection report from a veterinary officer, with inspected pigs needing to be ear tagged. Violators will face legal penalties.

(With inputs from agencies.)