Swift Action on African Swine Fever Outbreak

An outbreak of African Swine Fever has emerged in Arunachal Pradesh's West Siang district. To control its spread, the district banned external pig imports and inter-district pig transportation. Authorities require a veterinary inspection before slaughter. Non-compliance will result in legal action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 05-09-2025 10:47 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 10:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF) has been reported across Arunachal Pradesh's West Siang district, according to official sources.

In a bid to prevent further propagation, the district administration has imposed a ban on importing pigs from outside the district, announced West Siang District Magistrate Liyi Bagra on Thursday.

Stringent measures include suspending inter-district pig transportation. Additionally, butchers and individuals slaughtering pigs for consumption must secure an anti-mortem inspection report from a veterinary officer, with inspected pigs needing to be ear tagged. Violators will face legal penalties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

