Ludhiana's Battle Against Sutlej Surge: District on High Alert for Potential Flooding

The Ludhiana district has been put on high alert due to potential flooding as the embankment in the eastern area is under considerable strain from the Sutlej river's forceful flow.

Should the embankment give way, villages like Sasrali, Boont, Rawat, and others face the risk of flooding, according to officials' warning on Friday.

Precautionary measures include advising residents to move to upper levels and find refuge in safer shelters, particularly those in vulnerable low-lying and single-storey homes.

Rescue centers are operational at various locations, including 'Satsang Ghars' and multiple schools and mandis across the district.

The administration urges safeguarding of crucial documents and prioritizing the safety of elders, children, and the infirm, with dedicated helplines for emergencies.

Severe flooding in Punjab has already resulted in 43 casualties and damage to 1.71 lakh hectares of crops as of Thursday.

