Mumbai under cloud cover, IMD predicts moderate rainfall

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-09-2025 11:01 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 11:01 IST
Skies over Mumbai have remained cloudy since Friday morning, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting moderate rainfall for the metropolis during the day. Officials said IMD has forecast "cloudy sky with possibility of moderate rain in the city and suburbs" of Mumbai for the next 24 hours starting 8 am.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the island city received 6.75 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8 am, while the eastern and western suburbs recorded 7.39 mm and 15.32 mm, respectively.

One of this season's most intense spells was on August 19, when Mumbai received over 200 mm of rainfall in just 11 hours. Since then, the rains have gradually receded in the city.

