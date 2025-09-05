Left Menu

Indian national smuggling cannabis variant worth Rs 100 million held in Sri Lanka

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 05-09-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 18:38 IST
Indian national smuggling cannabis variant worth Rs 100 million held in Sri Lanka
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

An Indian national was arrested while attempting to smuggle in 10.75 kilograms of Kush worth over Rs 100 million (INR 29 million) at the international airport here on Friday, a local media report said.

The Indian national was arrested at the green channel of the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in the morning.

The 43-year-old arrested works as a salesman at a shoe store in New Delhi, news portal Ada Derana said.

A senior Customs Department official said that they used the scanning machines installed in the green channel to detect the consignment of illegal intoxicants, according to the Daily Mirror.

The authorities said he purchased the consignment of Kush from Bangkok, Thailand, Ada Derana added.

Kush, a variety or strain of the indica subspecies of cannabis plant, is known for high intoxication.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Starmer's Power Move: A New Era in British Politics

Starmer's Power Move: A New Era in British Politics

 Global
2
Lebanon Faces Divisive Challenge: Army Plan to Disarm Hezbollah Stirs Tensions

Lebanon Faces Divisive Challenge: Army Plan to Disarm Hezbollah Stirs Tensio...

 Global
3
US Open Tennis Showdown: Alcaraz and Djokovic Face Off

US Open Tennis Showdown: Alcaraz and Djokovic Face Off

 Global
4
New York Takes Bold Step: Expanding Vaccine Access Amid Federal Restrictions

New York Takes Bold Step: Expanding Vaccine Access Amid Federal Restrictions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025