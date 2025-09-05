Left Menu

Devastating Floods Isolate Villages in Faridabad

Severe floods have isolated villages in Faridabad due to damage to the approach roads near Baghpur's Mohana bridge. Over 20 villages in Faridabad and Palwal districts are cut off from Uttar Pradesh, awaiting the receding floodwaters for road repairs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 05-09-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 19:10 IST
Devastating Floods Isolate Villages in Faridabad
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  India
  • India

Floods stemming from an overflowing Yamuna river have caused significant disruption in Faridabad, officials reported Friday. Villages, including those near Baghpur's Mohana bridge, are isolated by damaged roads.

More than 20 villages in Faridabad and Palwal districts are currently inaccessible to vehicles attempting to reach Uttar Pradesh. The collapse of approach roads to Mohana bridge—a key connection to Jewar, Uttar Pradesh—has halted transit.

A district official confirmed a flood-like scenario, stating that road repairs await the reduction of floodwaters. Meanwhile, residents in Palwal villages like Baghpur and Sheikhpur, and Faridabad's Mohana and Kulaina, face interrupted access.

(With inputs from agencies.)

