Devastating Floods Isolate Villages in Faridabad

Floods stemming from an overflowing Yamuna river have caused significant disruption in Faridabad, officials reported Friday. Villages, including those near Baghpur's Mohana bridge, are isolated by damaged roads.

More than 20 villages in Faridabad and Palwal districts are currently inaccessible to vehicles attempting to reach Uttar Pradesh. The collapse of approach roads to Mohana bridge—a key connection to Jewar, Uttar Pradesh—has halted transit.

A district official confirmed a flood-like scenario, stating that road repairs await the reduction of floodwaters. Meanwhile, residents in Palwal villages like Baghpur and Sheikhpur, and Faridabad's Mohana and Kulaina, face interrupted access.

