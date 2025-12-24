Left Menu

South Korea Passes Controversial Bill on Media Punitive Damages

South Korea's legislature approved a bill imposing heavy punitive damages on news outlets for spreading false information, despite concerns about censorship possibilities. The law aims to curb fake news and disinformation but raises fears of stifling press freedom. Journalist groups urge President Lee to veto the bill.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 24-12-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 17:06 IST
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea's liberal-led legislature has approved a controversial bill that imposes severe punitive damages on traditional and internet news media for disseminating false or fabricated information, potentially leading to greater censorship concerns.

Critics, including journalist groups and civil liberty advocates, are urging President Lee Jae Myung to veto the measure, arguing ambiguous wording and insufficient press protections could deter critical reporting on public officials and substantial businesses.

Amidst a backdrop of high-profile instances like former President Yoon Suk Yeol's unsubstantiated claims, the bill seeks to combat fake news and misinformation but risks limiting freedom of expression, as it enables private tech companies to remove online content deemed unfavorable by authorities.

