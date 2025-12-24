South Korea Passes Controversial Bill on Media Punitive Damages

South Korea's liberal-led legislature has approved a controversial bill that imposes severe punitive damages on traditional and internet news media for disseminating false or fabricated information, potentially leading to greater censorship concerns.

Critics, including journalist groups and civil liberty advocates, are urging President Lee Jae Myung to veto the measure, arguing ambiguous wording and insufficient press protections could deter critical reporting on public officials and substantial businesses.

Amidst a backdrop of high-profile instances like former President Yoon Suk Yeol's unsubstantiated claims, the bill seeks to combat fake news and misinformation but risks limiting freedom of expression, as it enables private tech companies to remove online content deemed unfavorable by authorities.