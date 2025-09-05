Left Menu

Delhi Battles Yamuna's Wrath: Relief Camps, Health Concerns Rise Amid Receding Waters

Delhi faces challenges as the Yamuna begins to recede. Floodwaters have disrupted lives, with many in relief camps reporting shortages of essentials and health issues. Authorities assure support and monitor the situation closely. Increased turbidity affects water supply, while traffic diversions manage congestion.

The surging Yamuna river in Delhi is showing signs of receding, but not without significant disruption. The water level at the Old Railway Bridge's main flood forecasting station recorded a slight drop from 207.48 metres to 207.12 metres within a day, sparking cautious optimism among local authorities.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta insisted that the city would soon return to normalcy. Nonetheless, Gupta and her team, including Divisional Commissioner Neeraj Semwal, are conducting extensive reviews and inspections to address the aftermath, which has deeply affected several districts.

Compounding the crisis, waterlogging from recent rainfall adds to the woes, affecting critical roads and public services. Relief efforts are underway with thousands housed in camps, yet challenges persist with reports of inadequate provisions and health problems among residents, especially vulnerable children and elders.

