Balasore on Alert: Rivers Rise Amid Heavy Rainfall

The Balasore district administration issued an alert as water levels in the Budhabalang and Jalaka rivers approached critical thresholds after four days of low pressure-induced rainfall in north Odisha, officials reported. Despite the low pressure shifting to Madhya Pradesh, Odisha continued to experience heavy rainfall, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Water Resources Department officials noted a decline in river water levels by evening, yet the Jalaka river remained above the danger mark at 6.72 metres, while Budhabalang was measured at 6.88 metres. Floodwaters encroached upon villages in Basta and Balasore Sadar blocks, submerging roads. To combat the situation, Balasore's authorities fortified embankments with sandbags and prepared emergency supplies.

Engineer-in-chief Chandrashekhar Padhi emphasized the minimal flood risk due to limited impact areas. He stated that while the Baitarani river's levels had receded, heavy rain persisted across Odisha, with Padmapur receiving 88 mm. With the Hirakud dam partially opened to manage inflow, attention turns to water discharge levels in the Mahanadi river system, anticipated to peak at 5 lakh cusecs by September 7. Rainfall is expected to continue, albeit at reduced intensity as the low pressure area drifts away.

