Left Menu

Firefighters Tackle Blaze at Iconic Former BBC Headquarters

A blaze broke out at the former BBC Television Centre in London's White City, calling 100 firefighters to action. The fire, which began early Saturday morning, affects the upper floors including a restaurant and flats. The cause remains unknown, with no reported injuries or fatalities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2025 13:01 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 13:01 IST
Firefighters Tackle Blaze at Iconic Former BBC Headquarters
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A massive fire erupted at the former BBC Television Centre located in London's White City on Saturday. In response, approximately 100 firefighters were dispatched to the scene to extinguish the flames, according to reports from the British public broadcaster.

The London Fire Brigade mobilized units from Hammersmith, North Kensington, Kensington, Chiswick, and surrounding stations when alerted to the blaze at the nine-storey building shortly after 3 a.m. UK time.

The fire is currently affecting the building's higher floors, impacting a restaurant, external decking, and ducting. The fire brigade has noted potential damage to residential flats, although the exact cause of the fire remains under investigation. So far, there have been no reports of injuries or casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Canadian Report Reveals Financial Links to Khalistani Extremists

Canadian Report Reveals Financial Links to Khalistani Extremists

 Canada
2
Safalta Carnival: Elevating Kashmir's Artisan Heritage

Safalta Carnival: Elevating Kashmir's Artisan Heritage

 India
3
Supreet Chemicals Ltd Set for Rs 499 Crore IPO to Fuel Greenfield Expansion

Supreet Chemicals Ltd Set for Rs 499 Crore IPO to Fuel Greenfield Expansion

 India
4
Tragedy Strikes: Child's Death Ignites Mob Justice in West Bengal

Tragedy Strikes: Child's Death Ignites Mob Justice in West Bengal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025