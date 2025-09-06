Firefighters Tackle Blaze at Iconic Former BBC Headquarters
A blaze broke out at the former BBC Television Centre in London's White City, calling 100 firefighters to action. The fire, which began early Saturday morning, affects the upper floors including a restaurant and flats. The cause remains unknown, with no reported injuries or fatalities.
A massive fire erupted at the former BBC Television Centre located in London's White City on Saturday. In response, approximately 100 firefighters were dispatched to the scene to extinguish the flames, according to reports from the British public broadcaster.
The London Fire Brigade mobilized units from Hammersmith, North Kensington, Kensington, Chiswick, and surrounding stations when alerted to the blaze at the nine-storey building shortly after 3 a.m. UK time.
The fire is currently affecting the building's higher floors, impacting a restaurant, external decking, and ducting. The fire brigade has noted potential damage to residential flats, although the exact cause of the fire remains under investigation. So far, there have been no reports of injuries or casualties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
