Firefighters Tackle Blaze at Iconic Former BBC Headquarters

A massive fire erupted at the former BBC Television Centre located in London's White City on Saturday. In response, approximately 100 firefighters were dispatched to the scene to extinguish the flames, according to reports from the British public broadcaster.

The London Fire Brigade mobilized units from Hammersmith, North Kensington, Kensington, Chiswick, and surrounding stations when alerted to the blaze at the nine-storey building shortly after 3 a.m. UK time.

The fire is currently affecting the building's higher floors, impacting a restaurant, external decking, and ducting. The fire brigade has noted potential damage to residential flats, although the exact cause of the fire remains under investigation. So far, there have been no reports of injuries or casualties.

