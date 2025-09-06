Left Menu

Fall from Wazirpur Flyover: A Morning Incident in Delhi

A 26-year-old man named Jilani fell from the Wazirpur flyover in northwest Delhi, sustaining injuries to his hand and waist. The incident occurred in the early hours, and he was promptly taken to Bhagwan Mahaveer Hospital. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fall.

Updated: 06-09-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 15:13 IST
  • India

A 26-year-old man experienced a fall from the Wazirpur flyover in northwest Delhi on Saturday morning, resulting in injuries. The man, identified as Jilani, hails from Ranjeet Nagar, according to police reports.

The incident took place at approximately 6:22 am, leading him to fall into a nearby depot area. Upon receiving a PCR call about the fall, Sub-Inspector Jitendra Rana and his team swiftly responded to the site.

Jilani, who sustained injuries to his hand and waist, was already transferred to Bhagwan Mahaveer Hospital by the time police arrived. Authorities are actively examining the circumstances surrounding the incident.

