Struggle and Resilience: Life in Tents Post-Yamuna Floods

More than 70 families displaced by the Yamuna floods now call makeshift tents along the Delhi-Meerut Expressway their home. Struggling with limited space and damp conditions, they fight mosquitoes and keep a watchful eye on their children who play near the busy expressway.

Despite the hurdles, these families exhibit remarkable resilience. From scarce resources, they cook meals over open stoves, and through shared community efforts, they manage to survive daily. Fear of highway accidents and the persistent rain add to their difficulties, but their spirit remains unyielding.

Authorities monitor the Yamuna river levels closely, as recent high tides led to widespread inundation along the banks. Shelters have been set up across several locations to provide temporary refuge to those forced out by the rising waters.

(With inputs from agencies.)