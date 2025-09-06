Heroic Rescue: Odisha Fire Services Save 31 Stranded Cattle

On Saturday, personnel from the Odisha Fire and Emergency Services performed a daring rescue, saving 31 cattle trapped by the swelling waters of the Kathajodi river. The animals found themselves in peril near the Kaliapatna area as the river's water level surged following releases from the Hirakud dam, officials reported.

According to fire department officials, the cattle had been grazing peacefully before the unexpected water rise left them stranded for hours. The quick response and skilled rescue operation by two dedicated teams averted a potential tragedy.

Authorities caution that further releases from the dam are scheduled, potentially increasing the river's water level even more on Sunday, thus urging caution in the area.