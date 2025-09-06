Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Unveils New Guidelines to Tackle Urban Dog Conflicts

The Uttar Pradesh government has issued new guidelines to address stray dog bites and human-animal conflicts in urban areas. These guidelines emphasize public safety, humane animal treatment, and cleanliness. Measures include designated feeding zones, animal birth control programs, and a dedicated helpline for the public.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 06-09-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 22:16 IST
Uttar Pradesh Unveils New Guidelines to Tackle Urban Dog Conflicts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government has rolled out new measures aimed at reducing stray dog-related incidents and conflicts within urban communities. The updated guidelines prioritize both public safety and the humane treatment of animals, with a focus on protecting vulnerable groups such as children and senior citizens.

Central to the initiative is the creation of designated feeding zones, which will be strategically placed away from children's play areas and other bustling parts of the city. The urban development department, in harmony with the Animal Birth Control (Dogs) Rules, 2023, assures strict regulation of feeding practices through this directive.

Further, the circular binds urban local bodies to continuous animal birth control programs, enforcing sterilization and rabies vaccinations. New rules require pet dog registration with local entities, under penalty of fines for incompliance. Additionally, conflicts between Resident Welfare Associations and animal caregivers will be settled by newly formed animal welfare committees, ensuring cooperative outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tripura's Generous Aid: CM Saha's Rs 5 Crore Contribution to Flood-Hit Himachal

Tripura's Generous Aid: CM Saha's Rs 5 Crore Contribution to Flood-Hit Himac...

 India
2
Lewis Hamilton Fuels Passion at Ferrari: Monza Highlights

Lewis Hamilton Fuels Passion at Ferrari: Monza Highlights

 Global
3
BJP Condemns Vandalism at Srinagar's Hazratbal Shrine: A Conspiracy Against National Identity

BJP Condemns Vandalism at Srinagar's Hazratbal Shrine: A Conspiracy Against ...

 India
4
Strategic Collaboration Urged for Ravi River Basin Flood Management

Strategic Collaboration Urged for Ravi River Basin Flood Management

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New advances in finetuning propel multimodal AI toward real-world deployment

New ethical matrix exposes bias and accountability gaps in near-term AI

AI-driven supply chains offer path to sustainability and profitability

From data to trust: Roadmap for sustainable AI in the workplace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025