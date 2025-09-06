Uttar Pradesh Unveils New Guidelines to Tackle Urban Dog Conflicts

The Uttar Pradesh government has rolled out new measures aimed at reducing stray dog-related incidents and conflicts within urban communities. The updated guidelines prioritize both public safety and the humane treatment of animals, with a focus on protecting vulnerable groups such as children and senior citizens.

Central to the initiative is the creation of designated feeding zones, which will be strategically placed away from children's play areas and other bustling parts of the city. The urban development department, in harmony with the Animal Birth Control (Dogs) Rules, 2023, assures strict regulation of feeding practices through this directive.

Further, the circular binds urban local bodies to continuous animal birth control programs, enforcing sterilization and rabies vaccinations. New rules require pet dog registration with local entities, under penalty of fines for incompliance. Additionally, conflicts between Resident Welfare Associations and animal caregivers will be settled by newly formed animal welfare committees, ensuring cooperative outcomes.

