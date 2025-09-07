Left Menu

Leopard Sighting Sparks Campus Tension

The forest department conducted a search at JNU and IGNOU campuses after a leopard sighting was reported. Despite extensive searches, no evidence of a leopard was found. JNU issued advisories to residents while forest officials plan to install camera traps as a precautionary measure to ensure safety.

Updated: 07-09-2025 00:33 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 00:33 IST
Leopard Sighting Sparks Campus Tension
The Forest Department undertook a meticulous search at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) campuses in response to a reported leopard sighting, officials confirmed on Saturday.

According to a forest department representative, a call was received about a potential leopard spotting at JNU on Friday. "Our team performed a comprehensive search in the vicinity but found no trace of leopard activity. No pugmarks or any significant markings were detected," the official explained.

He further mentioned that it is common for residents to mistakenly identify large cats or other animals as leopards. Nonetheless, the search was conducted thoroughly. To enhance safety measures, camera traps will now be set up around the campus. Meanwhile, JNU issued warnings advising students to stay in groups, secure their living quarters, and exercise heightened vigilance.

