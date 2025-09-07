Yamuna River's Rising Waters Prompt Precautionary Measures

On Sunday morning, the Yamuna River's water level at the Old Railway Bridge was measured at 205.56 meters. Officials note this is below the evacuation mark of 206 meters.

The danger mark is currently set at 205.33 meters, leading authorities to initiate evacuation procedures as water levels surge closer to this critical point.

Several low-lying areas along the riverbanks have already been flooded, prompting the establishment of temporary shelters on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway and in Mayur Vihar for affected residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)