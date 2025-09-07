Yamuna River's Rising Waters Prompt Precautionary Measures
The water level of the Yamuna River at the Old Railway Bridge was recorded at 205.56 meters, surpassing the danger mark. Precautionary measures, including evacuation, have been implemented. Tents have been set up on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway and in Mayur Vihar to accommodate displaced residents. Water discharge from local barrages continues to elevate river levels.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2025 09:20 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 09:20 IST
- Country:
- India
On Sunday morning, the Yamuna River's water level at the Old Railway Bridge was measured at 205.56 meters. Officials note this is below the evacuation mark of 206 meters.
The danger mark is currently set at 205.33 meters, leading authorities to initiate evacuation procedures as water levels surge closer to this critical point.
Several low-lying areas along the riverbanks have already been flooded, prompting the establishment of temporary shelters on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway and in Mayur Vihar for affected residents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Yamuna River Recedes Below Evacuation Mark in Delhi
Flood Aftermath: Ripple Effects of Unprecedented Water Levels
Gate of Hell Opens in Gaza: IDF's Bold Moves Prompt Evacuations
Echoes of Desolation: The Relentless Evacuation in Eastern Ukraine
Land Sinking in Jammu and Kashmir Hamlets Prompts Emergency Evacuations