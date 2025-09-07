India Elevates Quality Testing with New Chemical Lab

Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi is set to inaugurate a state-of-the-art chemical laboratory at the National Test House in Ghaziabad on September 10. The initiative is part of a broader effort to enhance quality testing capabilities nationwide.

According to an official statement, the new facility will focus on testing essential materials, including packaged drinking water, natural mineral water, food packaging, and a range of construction materials such as cement and metals. The laboratory is accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) under ISO/IEC 17025:2017 standards and is approved by major regulatory bodies including the Bureau of Indian Standards and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India.

Designed to conduct sophisticated analyses, the lab will employ advanced equipment such as atomic absorption spectrometers and gas chromatography-mass spectrometry systems. In addition to its core testing functions, the facility will offer training and research support to universities and engineering colleges, with plans to expand testing capabilities to include fortified food products and micronutrient analysis.

(With inputs from agencies.)