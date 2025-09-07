Left Menu

India Elevates Quality Testing with New Chemical Lab

The National Test House in Ghaziabad is launching a cutting-edge chemical laboratory, inaugurated by Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi. Accredited by NABL, the facility will enhance testing of various materials and offer research and training support to educational and industrial sectors across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2025 13:41 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 13:41 IST
India Elevates Quality Testing with New Chemical Lab
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi is set to inaugurate a state-of-the-art chemical laboratory at the National Test House in Ghaziabad on September 10. The initiative is part of a broader effort to enhance quality testing capabilities nationwide.

According to an official statement, the new facility will focus on testing essential materials, including packaged drinking water, natural mineral water, food packaging, and a range of construction materials such as cement and metals. The laboratory is accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) under ISO/IEC 17025:2017 standards and is approved by major regulatory bodies including the Bureau of Indian Standards and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India.

Designed to conduct sophisticated analyses, the lab will employ advanced equipment such as atomic absorption spectrometers and gas chromatography-mass spectrometry systems. In addition to its core testing functions, the facility will offer training and research support to universities and engineering colleges, with plans to expand testing capabilities to include fortified food products and micronutrient analysis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine Drone Strikes Disrupt Russian Oil Supplies

Ukraine Drone Strikes Disrupt Russian Oil Supplies

 Global
2
Hyundai and Tata Cut Prices as GST Rates Drop

Hyundai and Tata Cut Prices as GST Rates Drop

 India
3
India Warns Against Weaponizing Trade Measures at SCO Meeting

India Warns Against Weaponizing Trade Measures at SCO Meeting

 India
4
Russian LNG Tanker Sets Sail Amid Sanctions

Russian LNG Tanker Sets Sail Amid Sanctions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025