Struggling to Connect: Shi Yomi District's Battle with Digital Divide

Residents of Shi Yomi district in Arunachal Pradesh face severe disruptions in telecom and internet services, hampering digital initiatives and daily communication. Local officials and residents express frustration, with the telecom provider blaming infrastructural activities as the cause, while the Border Roads Organisation denies these claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 07-09-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 15:13 IST
In a setback for Digital India's mission, Arunachal Pradesh's Shi Yomi district confronts dire telecom and internet challenges. Residents, especially students, suffer from frequent disruptions, complicating e-governance and everyday tasks, as per local officials.

Local leaders, such as Deputy Commissioner Tongge Loya, have voiced concerns over the telecom situation, which has escalated to potential public protests. The district's telecom provider, Bharti Airtel, points to infrastructure work by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) as the disruption source.

Despite these allegations, BRO officials refute any wrongdoing, shifting responsibility back to the telecom company. The ongoing blame game highlights the depth of the digital divide faced by Shi Yomi's 13,000 inhabitants, with significant impacts on both governance and quality of life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

