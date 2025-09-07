Bihar's Development Boost: Nitish Kumar Unveils Major Projects

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inaugurated nine significant development projects on Sunday, totaling an investment of approximately Rs 558.35 crore in Siwan district. These projects aim to boost infrastructure and empower communities in the region.

The key initiatives include the construction of a grid substation in Mairwa, costing Rs 222 crore, and the expansion of the Pachrukhi bypass, among others. A rail overbridge and several road widenings are also part of the development drive. These efforts demonstrate the state government's commitment to improving connectivity and infrastructure.

Nitish Kumar emphasized the importance of women's empowerment, particularly highlighting the state's JEEViKA project, which aids rural women through self-help groups. The CM urged continued dedication and progress, ensuring government support for community development. The event was attended by key government officials, stressing its importance for Bihar's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)