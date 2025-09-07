Punjab in Peril: Floods Wreak Havoc Across State
Recent floods in Punjab have resulted in 48 deaths and destroyed crops on 1.76 lakh hectares. Educational institutions are set to reopen, relief operations continue, and Prime Minister Modi will visit the state. Efforts are underway to assist those displaced and provide necessary relief.
- Country:
- India
The death toll in Punjab's catastrophic floods has reached 48, and extensive damage to crops spread over 1.76 lakh hectares has been reported, officials stated on Sunday.
While schools, colleges, and universities are set to resume from September 8, authorities have stated that closures may continue in places severely affected by the floods. Relief operations involving the NDRF, Army, and local forces are in full swing, with nearly 3,88,000 displaced persons and over 20 lakh people impacted across 23 districts.
In response to the crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to assess the damage on September 9. State leaders and officials continue to spearhead relief efforts amidst challenges of rising water levels in dams and an urgent need for government support to the affected farmers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India-France strategic partnership will continue to play key role in fostering global peace and stability: PM Narendra Modi.
PM Narendra Modi speaks to French President Macron.
We reviewed and positively assessed progress in bilateral ties in various areas: PM Narendra Modi after speaking to Emmanuel Macron.
GST 2.0 is a double dose of support and growth for the nation: PM Narendra Modi.
India can dominate global online gaming market, if done in a right manner; there are huge job opportunities too: PM Narendra Modi.