Punjab in Peril: Floods Wreak Havoc Across State

The death toll in Punjab's catastrophic floods has reached 48, and extensive damage to crops spread over 1.76 lakh hectares has been reported, officials stated on Sunday.

While schools, colleges, and universities are set to resume from September 8, authorities have stated that closures may continue in places severely affected by the floods. Relief operations involving the NDRF, Army, and local forces are in full swing, with nearly 3,88,000 displaced persons and over 20 lakh people impacted across 23 districts.

In response to the crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to assess the damage on September 9. State leaders and officials continue to spearhead relief efforts amidst challenges of rising water levels in dams and an urgent need for government support to the affected farmers.

