Left Menu

TMC Plans Pet Crematoriums and Mobile Vet Clinic for Thane

The Thane Municipal Corporation is set to launch three CNG-based pet crematoriums in Thane within a month, focusing on eco-friendly carcass disposal. Additionally, a mobile veterinary clinic and ambulance service for pets and small animals will be introduced to cater to the estimated 15,000 pets in the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 08-09-2025 09:13 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 09:13 IST
TMC Plans Pet Crematoriums and Mobile Vet Clinic for Thane
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) is making strides in animal welfare with plans to establish three pet crematoriums in the city by next month. These facilities will utilize CNG-based systems to ensure environmentally responsible disposal of animal carcasses.

These crematoriums are slated to be operational in the Kopri, Kalwa-Manishanagar, and Majiwada areas. TMC's initiative aligns with modern environmental standards and addresses the needs of pet owners in Thane.

In addition to the crematoriums, TMC will launch a well-equipped mobile veterinary clinic along with an ambulance service designed for pets and small animals. This is a significant move given Thane's pet population, which primarily includes dogs and cats, estimated at 15,000.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Leadership Puzzle: Navigating the Next Chapter

Japan's Leadership Puzzle: Navigating the Next Chapter

 Global
2
Thane Court Exonerates Man in Pandemic Lockdown Case

Thane Court Exonerates Man in Pandemic Lockdown Case

 India
3
Jyoti Randhawa's Stellar Performance at European Legends Cup

Jyoti Randhawa's Stellar Performance at European Legends Cup

 Global
4
Cracking Down on West Bengal's Sand Syndicate

Cracking Down on West Bengal's Sand Syndicate

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wastewater-based epidemiology offers blueprint for post-pandemic preparedness

Data fusion in agriculture emerges as key to tackling global water scarcity

Healthcare’s digital future hinges on standards, policy and connectivity

Economic barriers threaten future of AI-driven assistive technologies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025