TMC Plans Pet Crematoriums and Mobile Vet Clinic for Thane

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) is making strides in animal welfare with plans to establish three pet crematoriums in the city by next month. These facilities will utilize CNG-based systems to ensure environmentally responsible disposal of animal carcasses.

These crematoriums are slated to be operational in the Kopri, Kalwa-Manishanagar, and Majiwada areas. TMC's initiative aligns with modern environmental standards and addresses the needs of pet owners in Thane.

In addition to the crematoriums, TMC will launch a well-equipped mobile veterinary clinic along with an ambulance service designed for pets and small animals. This is a significant move given Thane's pet population, which primarily includes dogs and cats, estimated at 15,000.

(With inputs from agencies.)