Left Menu

Standard Chartered Predicts Bold Fed Rate Cut Amidst Labor Market Slowdown

Standard Chartered now anticipates a 50 basis point interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve due to weak August job data indicating a faltering labor market. This projection revision follows a surprising rise in unemployment and sluggish non-farm payroll growth, altering the earlier forecast of a modest 25 basis point cut.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 09:45 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 09:45 IST
Standard Chartered Predicts Bold Fed Rate Cut Amidst Labor Market Slowdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Standard Chartered has revised its forecast, expecting the U.S. Federal Reserve to slash interest rates by 50 basis points at its upcoming policy meeting. This change comes in response to disappointing August jobs data, which indicated that the labor market is cooling significantly.

In a recent client note, Standard Chartered described the labor market's swift transition from 'solid to soft' within six weeks, citing non-farm payrolls rising by a mere 22,000 in August, drastically underperforming the expected 75,000 increase. The unemployment rate also climbed to 4.3%, ending a 15-month period of stability.

Bank of America, following the same data, has also adjusted its predictions, now foreseeing two rate cuts of 25 basis points each in September and December. Meanwhile, Standard Chartered anticipates no further cuts beyond September, attributing this stance to persistent inflation and impending fiscal easing measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Leadership Puzzle: Navigating the Next Chapter

Japan's Leadership Puzzle: Navigating the Next Chapter

 Global
2
Thane Court Exonerates Man in Pandemic Lockdown Case

Thane Court Exonerates Man in Pandemic Lockdown Case

 India
3
Jyoti Randhawa's Stellar Performance at European Legends Cup

Jyoti Randhawa's Stellar Performance at European Legends Cup

 Global
4
Cracking Down on West Bengal's Sand Syndicate

Cracking Down on West Bengal's Sand Syndicate

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wastewater-based epidemiology offers blueprint for post-pandemic preparedness

Data fusion in agriculture emerges as key to tackling global water scarcity

Healthcare’s digital future hinges on standards, policy and connectivity

Economic barriers threaten future of AI-driven assistive technologies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025