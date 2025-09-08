Real Estate Complaints Surge in Key UP Districts: A Deep Dive
Five districts in Uttar Pradesh, namely Gautam Buddh Nagar, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Varanasi, and Meerut, lead in consumer complaints regarding real estate projects. UP RERA has processed over 58,000 complaints, addressing more than 50,000 with over 85% resolution rate. Issues mainly concern possession delays, refunds, and interest payments.
Uttar Pradesh's Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP RERA) highlights five districts—Gautam Buddh Nagar, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Varanasi, and Meerut—as leading in consumer complaints about real estate projects. UP RERA has resolved 85.20% of its 58,545 received complaints.
These complaints represent 39% of national grievances, with resolutions making up nearly 40% of the national total. In 2025 alone, 2,394 complaints were filed, and 1,810 resolved, emphasizing UP RERA's dedication to maintaining accountability.
Common issues include possession delays, refund demands, and promoters' interest payment obligations. UP RERA Chairman Sanjay Bhoosreddy reiterates their focus on consumer rights and transparency in the housing sector.
