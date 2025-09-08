Real Estate Complaints Surge in Key UP Districts: A Deep Dive

Uttar Pradesh's Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP RERA) highlights five districts—Gautam Buddh Nagar, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Varanasi, and Meerut—as leading in consumer complaints about real estate projects. UP RERA has resolved 85.20% of its 58,545 received complaints.

These complaints represent 39% of national grievances, with resolutions making up nearly 40% of the national total. In 2025 alone, 2,394 complaints were filed, and 1,810 resolved, emphasizing UP RERA's dedication to maintaining accountability.

Common issues include possession delays, refund demands, and promoters' interest payment obligations. UP RERA Chairman Sanjay Bhoosreddy reiterates their focus on consumer rights and transparency in the housing sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)