Delhi's Leap into Clean Energy: Inauguration of Yogi Goswami Laboratory at DTU

Delhi Education and Power Minister Ashish Sood inaugurated the Yogi Goswami Clean Energy Laboratory at Delhi Technological University, marking a significant step in India's clean energy journey. The lab is part of the Nodal Centre of Excellence in Energy Transition and aims to further research and innovation in sustainable energy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 16:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant stride towards sustainable energy, Delhi Education and Power Minister Ashish Sood inaugurated the Yogi Goswami Clean Energy Laboratory at Delhi Technological University (DTU). This initiative is hailed as a milestone in India's journey towards clean energy and aligns with the nation's Atmanirbhar vision.

The state-of-the-art laboratory was established under the Nodal Centre of Excellence in Energy Transition (NCEET) at DTU, with contributions from distinguished alumnus Professor Yogi Goswami. Minister Sood praised India's achievement of its 2030 clean energy goals ahead of schedule, citing a 31% reliance on clean energy for national electricity and a decline in coal dependency as key indicators of progress.

Minister Sood highlighted Delhi's achievements, including the Legislative Assembly's transition to solar power and enhanced rooftop solar subsidies. DTU Vice Chancellor Prateek Sharma emphasized the facility's role in India's net-zero mission, while Professor Goswami and Dr Durga Das Agrawal emphasized sustainable alternatives and societal contributions. Sood also assured support for student entrepreneurship at the DTU Innovation and Incubation Foundation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

