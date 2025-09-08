Elusive Pallas's Cat Photographed in Arunachal Pradesh: A Milestone for Wildlife Research

Camera traps have captured the first images of the elusive Pallas's cat in the frosty landscapes of Arunachal Pradesh, according to a statement from the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) on Monday.

The survey, conducted by WWF-India and funded by the UK government's Darwin Initiative, also documented five other wild cats, revealing a wealth of biodiversity at altitudes over 4,200 meters. The project's field team systematically placed 136 camera traps across 83 locations in the West Kameng and Tawang districts, covering 2,000 square kilometers of high-altitude terrain.

This landmark discovery not only extends the known habitat of the Pallas's cat but also sets new elevation records for wild cats in India. Local and global conservationists view these findings as a significant step toward understanding and preserving the unique ecology of the Himalayas.