Elusive Pallas's Cat Photographed in Arunachal Pradesh: A Milestone for Wildlife Research

Camera traps documented the first images of Pallas's cat in Arunachal Pradesh's icy rangelands. The survey by WWF-India, under a UK-funded project, also captured five other wild cats. These findings, noted for their elevation records, signal vast ecological research opportunities and underscore the region's rich biodiversity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 18:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Camera traps have captured the first images of the elusive Pallas's cat in the frosty landscapes of Arunachal Pradesh, according to a statement from the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) on Monday.

The survey, conducted by WWF-India and funded by the UK government's Darwin Initiative, also documented five other wild cats, revealing a wealth of biodiversity at altitudes over 4,200 meters. The project's field team systematically placed 136 camera traps across 83 locations in the West Kameng and Tawang districts, covering 2,000 square kilometers of high-altitude terrain.

This landmark discovery not only extends the known habitat of the Pallas's cat but also sets new elevation records for wild cats in India. Local and global conservationists view these findings as a significant step toward understanding and preserving the unique ecology of the Himalayas.

