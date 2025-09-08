Struggling Through the Storm: Families Face New Challenges After Delhi's Flood

At Mori Gate, Delhi, families continue to grapple with the aftermath of flooding caused by the Yamuna River. Despite escaping with valuable documents and jewelry, everyday essentials have been washed away, exacerbating financial strains.

Residents like Safeena are faced with mounting debt and the compulsion to seek additional employment to rebuild their homes. Women and teenagers are stepping up to earn as the economic pressures escalate following the devastation.

Ghanshyam and Sunita share similar challenges, coping with existing debts while striving to rebuild. Government assistance remains a beacon of hope. The community urges for timely support to alleviate their burdens as relief camps offer temporary refuge.

(With inputs from agencies.)