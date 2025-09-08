Left Menu

IFC's Landmark Funding Boosts Visakhapatnam Sanitation Infrastructure

In a significant step for Indian municipal finance, the International Finance Corporation committed up to USD 60 million to Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation. This pioneering move is geared towards enhancing Visakhapatnam's sanitation infrastructure, showcasing the city's financial discipline and capability to attract international capital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 21:21 IST
IFC's Landmark Funding Boosts Visakhapatnam Sanitation Infrastructure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The International Finance Corporation (IFC), part of the World Bank Group, has made a groundbreaking financial commitment of up to USD 60 million (approximately Rs 498 crore) to the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) for improving the city's sanitation infrastructure.

This marks IFC's first direct municipal funding in India, and an unprecedented instance of an international financier investing in an Indian city without sovereign guarantees, highlighting a major shift in municipal finance.

The investment targets the Madhurawada Sewerage System Project, aiming to enhance sanitation services in a fast-urbanizing area. The initiative exemplifies how municipal bodies can attract global private capital for essential urban projects, setting a precedent for resilient, low-carbon urban growth across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Turmoil: France's Government Crisis Deepens amid National Debt Challenges

Political Turmoil: France's Government Crisis Deepens amid National Debt Cha...

 Global
2
Emergency Shuts Down Heathrow Terminal

Emergency Shuts Down Heathrow Terminal

 United Kingdom
3
Heathrow Terminal 4 Evacuated Amid Hazardous Material Scare

Heathrow Terminal 4 Evacuated Amid Hazardous Material Scare

 United Kingdom
4
Jaishankar Champions Trade Reform and Multilateral Cooperation at BRICS Summit

Jaishankar Champions Trade Reform and Multilateral Cooperation at BRICS Summ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025