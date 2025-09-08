Punjab Floods Wreak Havoc on Health Infrastructure, Minister Seeks Rs 20,000 Crore Assistance

The Punjab Health Minister reported severe damage from recent flooding, estimating infrastructure losses at Rs 780 crore. The Minister appealed for Rs 20,000 crore in relief to address the devastation.

As floodwaters ravaged the state, vital health and wellness centers were destroyed, leaving pressing needs for rebuilding efforts. The Minister emphasized the critical nature of loss, affecting not just buildings, but essential medical supplies and facilities.

Other officials, including the Water Resources Minister, urged for comprehensive financial support. Damages also impacted schools, roads, and crops, highlighting the extensive scope of recovery required across diverse sectors.

