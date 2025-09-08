Left Menu

Tragic Blaze: Family's Escape Ends in Suffocation

A tragic fire, presumably caused by an AC short circuit, led to the suffocation deaths of Sachin Kapoor, his wife Rinku, and their daughter Sujjain in Faridabad. Their son Aryan survived with injuries. Faulty wiring is suspected. An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause.

Faridabad | Updated: 08-09-2025 22:34 IST
A family of four, including their pet dog, perished in a tragic fire in Faridabad's Green Field Colony on Monday, reportedly sparked by a short circuit in an air conditioning unit. Their son, Aryan, was the sole survivor, rescued by vigilant neighbors.

Authorities initially suspected an air conditioner compressor explosion, but further investigation has pointed towards faulty wiring as a potential cause. The deceased were identified as Sachin Kapoor, his wife Rinku, and their daughter Sujjain. The family had been living in the building for five years.

Neighbors, including Ritu Malik, who first noticed the fire, criticized the building's wiring, describing it as problematic for years. Meanwhile, law enforcement is conducting a thorough investigation into the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

