Fatal Building Collapse in Thane: Tragedy Strikes at Midnight

A tragic building collapse in Thane's Mumbra area claimed the life of a 62-year-old woman and injured her daughter-in-law. Declared as dangerous, the building had its premises vacated and sealed. Residents found alternative accommodations as the injured were treated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 09-09-2025 08:21 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 08:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Maharashtra's Thane district when a portion of a building collapsed, leading to the death of a 62-year-old woman and serious injuries to her daughter-in-law. The incident occurred shortly after midnight on Tuesday in the Mumbra area.

Authorities reported that the unfortunate event happened at Lucky Compound, Daulat Nagar. A section of the parapet from the four-storey building fell on the women as they walked near the site. The collapse at 12:36 am led to the immediate hospitalization of the victims. While 26-year-old Ilma Zehra Jamali was injured, her mother-in-law, Nahid Jainuddin Jamali, unfortunately lost her life.

The Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management chief revealed that the affected building had been previously marked as dangerous. As a precaution, the entire building was vacated, sealed, and residents made alternative living arrangements. The injured woman is receiving medical care.

