NDA Gears Up for 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls

The NDA's key constituents in Tamil Nadu, AIADMK and BJP, have begun preliminary negotiations to strategize for the 2026 state Assembly elections. These talks, held on Tuesday, saw BJP leader Piyush Goyal engaging in discussions with AIADMK head Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Following the discussions, Goyal spoke to reporters, revealing plans for the coming months as the parties ramp up efforts to contest the upcoming polls, which are slated for March-April 2026. The dialogue centered around strategies to uproot the incumbent DMK government.

AIADMK General Secretary Palaniswami remarked that the talks focused on ensuring a dominant victory. Despite the extensive talks, seat-sharing specifics were omitted, as confirmed by BJP TN chief Nainar Nagenthran, who added that they are poised for the elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)