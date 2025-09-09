Left Menu

China's Extreme Summer: Record Heat and Torrential Rains Unveil Climate Challenges

China experienced its hottest summer on record since 1961, with extreme heat and rain patterns that scientists link to climate change. The weather phenomenon caused significant economic losses and posed challenges for policymakers as floods and heat waves impacted infrastructure and agriculture.

09-09-2025
China faced its hottest summer on record since 1961, accompanied by the longest rainy season in the country's north, according to the national weather authority. Scientists attribute this atmospheric chaos to climate change, with the early onset of the 'Plum Rains' during the East Asia Monsoon season, a phenomenon named after the ripening plums along the Yangtze River.

In addition to the unusual rains, large areas of China experienced extreme heat. There were 13.7 high-temperature days, surpassing the average by 5.7 days for the June to August period. The national average temperature was 22.3 degrees Celsius, 1.1 degrees higher than normal, tying with 2024 as the highest since 1961.

This extreme weather, marked by a persistent subtropical high-pressure system and the East Asian monsoon, led to severe socio-economic impacts, costing billions and claiming hundreds of lives. Torrential rains overwhelmed northern regions, causing devastating floods, while the heatwave stressed infrastructure and agriculture, posing significant challenges for policymakers.

