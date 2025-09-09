China's Climate Crisis: A Modern Climate Catastrophe

The hottest summer since 1961 hit China, with unprecedented heat and extended rainy seasons raising concerns over climate change's impact.

China's 'Plum Rains' began earlier, leading to extended heatwaves throughout the country. With temperatures reaching 1.1C above normal, the subtropical high pressure and East Asian monsoon collided, resulting in significant damage.

Policymakers face significant challenges, as heavy rains and scorching heat threaten the country's infrastructure. Reports from The Lancet indicate a dramatic increase in heatwave-related mortality, while EU data highlights global warming trends.