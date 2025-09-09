China's Climate Crisis: A Modern Climate Catastrophe
China experiences its hottest summer since 1961 with severe heat waves and prolonged rains linked to climate change. The extreme weather presents critical challenges for policymakers, as it leads to significant economic losses, threatens ageing flood defences, and strains the power grid amid rising global temperatures.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 13:55 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 13:55 IST
The hottest summer since 1961 hit China, with unprecedented heat and extended rainy seasons raising concerns over climate change's impact.
China's 'Plum Rains' began earlier, leading to extended heatwaves throughout the country. With temperatures reaching 1.1C above normal, the subtropical high pressure and East Asian monsoon collided, resulting in significant damage.
Policymakers face significant challenges, as heavy rains and scorching heat threaten the country's infrastructure. Reports from The Lancet indicate a dramatic increase in heatwave-related mortality, while EU data highlights global warming trends.
Advertisement