Left Menu

China's Climate Crisis: A Modern Climate Catastrophe

China experiences its hottest summer since 1961 with severe heat waves and prolonged rains linked to climate change. The extreme weather presents critical challenges for policymakers, as it leads to significant economic losses, threatens ageing flood defences, and strains the power grid amid rising global temperatures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 13:55 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 13:55 IST
China's Climate Crisis: A Modern Climate Catastrophe
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The hottest summer since 1961 hit China, with unprecedented heat and extended rainy seasons raising concerns over climate change's impact.

China's 'Plum Rains' began earlier, leading to extended heatwaves throughout the country. With temperatures reaching 1.1C above normal, the subtropical high pressure and East Asian monsoon collided, resulting in significant damage.

Policymakers face significant challenges, as heavy rains and scorching heat threaten the country's infrastructure. Reports from The Lancet indicate a dramatic increase in heatwave-related mortality, while EU data highlights global warming trends.

TRENDING

1
Tamil Nadu Pioneers Marine Resource Conservation with Groundbreaking Foundation

Tamil Nadu Pioneers Marine Resource Conservation with Groundbreaking Foundat...

 India
2
PM Modi Surveys Devastating Floods and Landslides in Himachal Pradesh

PM Modi Surveys Devastating Floods and Landslides in Himachal Pradesh

 India
3
Unleashing Aggression: India vs Pakistan at the Asia Cup

Unleashing Aggression: India vs Pakistan at the Asia Cup

 United Arab Emirates
4
Probes and Politics: Targeting Allegations or Political Moves?

Probes and Politics: Targeting Allegations or Political Moves?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025