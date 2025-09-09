Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Assures Flood Relief in Jammu
Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited flood-affected areas in Jammu city, pledging government support for residents impacted by recent landslides and flooding. Government efforts are underway to clear debris and restore normalcy in affected neighborhoods, including Peerkho, Gujjar Nagar, and Rajiv Nagar, which experienced significant damage.
- Country:
- India
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha of Jammu and Kashmir made a visit to Jammu city areas devastated by recent floods and landslides, offering hope and government backing for affected residents.
On August 26, heavy rains led to severe flooding and landslides, causing major damage to residential zones like Peerkho, Gujjar Nagar, and Rajiv Nagar. Sinha's tour included a stop at a health camp in Rajiv Colony, where he spoke with residents, addressing their concerns.
The L-G assured locals of the steadfast commitment by both the Government of India and the Jammu and Kashmir administration to recovery efforts. Large-scale debris clearance operations are in motion in the most affected areas, aiming to restore services and normal living conditions swiftly.
ALSO READ
PM Modi Surveys Devastating Floods and Landslides in Himachal Pradesh
Landslides Paralyze Jammu-Srinagar Highway: Restoration on War-footing
Tragedy in Kullu: Landslides Devastate Himachal Pradesh
Tragedy Strikes Amid Uttarakhand Landslides: Forest Officer Swept Away
Rescue Amidst Rains: Air Lifts, Landslides, and Hope in Himachal Pradesh