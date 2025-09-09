Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Assures Flood Relief in Jammu

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha of Jammu and Kashmir made a visit to Jammu city areas devastated by recent floods and landslides, offering hope and government backing for affected residents.

On August 26, heavy rains led to severe flooding and landslides, causing major damage to residential zones like Peerkho, Gujjar Nagar, and Rajiv Nagar. Sinha's tour included a stop at a health camp in Rajiv Colony, where he spoke with residents, addressing their concerns.

The L-G assured locals of the steadfast commitment by both the Government of India and the Jammu and Kashmir administration to recovery efforts. Large-scale debris clearance operations are in motion in the most affected areas, aiming to restore services and normal living conditions swiftly.