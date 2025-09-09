UN Launches $139.6 Million Appeal for Afghan Earthquake Relief

The United Nations has urgently appealed for $139.6 million in aid to support half a million individuals impacted by a recent earthquake in eastern Afghanistan, according to a statement released on Tuesday.

Indrika Ratwatte, Afghanistan's humanitarian coordinator, stressed the necessity for the international community to demonstrate solidarity with the affected population, who have already experienced significant hardship.

Ratwatte warned of the critical timing, highlighting that winter temperatures will soon reach high-altitude areas, putting lives at imminent risk if aid does not arrive swiftly.