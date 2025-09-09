UN Launches $139.6 Million Appeal for Afghan Earthquake Relief
The United Nations has announced an emergency appeal for $139.6 million to aid half a million people affected by a recent earthquake in eastern Afghanistan. The call for assistance emphasizes the urgent need for international support as winter approaches and communities face life-threatening conditions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 09-09-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 14:43 IST
- Country:
- Switzerland
The United Nations has urgently appealed for $139.6 million in aid to support half a million individuals impacted by a recent earthquake in eastern Afghanistan, according to a statement released on Tuesday.
Indrika Ratwatte, Afghanistan's humanitarian coordinator, stressed the necessity for the international community to demonstrate solidarity with the affected population, who have already experienced significant hardship.
Ratwatte warned of the critical timing, highlighting that winter temperatures will soon reach high-altitude areas, putting lives at imminent risk if aid does not arrive swiftly.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Himachal Unites for Disaster Relief: PWD Flags Off Aid Vehicles
Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Calls for Aid Amid Monsoon Catastrophe
Mysterious Incident Strikes Gaza Aid Flotilla in Tunisia
AAP's Atishi Urges Urgent Aid for Delhi's Flood-Affected Families and Farmers
Tributes Paid to Brave Soldiers in Kulgam Encounter