Tamil Nadu Pioneers Marine Resource Conservation with Groundbreaking Foundation

The Tamil Nadu government has embarked on a groundbreaking initiative to conserve marine biodiversity through the establishment of the Marine Resource Foundation. Announced during the state budget by Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu, the foundation boasts an allocation of Rs 50 crore and stands as a first-of-its-kind effort in India.

Launched by Thennarasu alongside Minister for Forests and Khadi, R S Rajakannappan, the foundation aims to protect marginalized coastal communities impacted by climate change and other challenges. It encompasses a wide range of objectives including sustainable livelihoods, eco-tourism, and environmental education, addressing threats from sea erosion, climate change, and plastic pollution.

With Tamil Nadu's coastal waters home to diverse marine life and ecosystems, the foundation plays a pivotal role in empowering communities, safeguarding natural resources, and promoting blue tourism. It supports climate action through blue carbon initiatives, marking a substantial commitment to preserving the region's rich marine biodiversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)