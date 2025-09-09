Future of Soccer: Climate Adaptation Urgently Needed

According to a recent study titled 'Pitches in Peril,' the 2026 World Cup could mark a turning point for North America if climate adaptation measures are not urgently enacted. The study highlights grave risks posed by extreme weather conditions to the continent's stadiums, many of which are woefully unprepared.

The report identifies that 10 of the 16 venues for the 2026 tournament face an elevated threat from extreme heat. By 2050, the study predicts that nearly 90% of these host stadiums will require substantial climate adaptations to contend with extreme heat, while around one-third will face critical water shortages.

These concerns extend beyond the impending World Cup, with imminent threats also surrounding the 2030 and 2034 tournaments. The report calls on soccer authorities to adopt aggressive climate policies and on fan-favored events like these to serve as beacons of sustainability and adaptation.