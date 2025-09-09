Left Menu

Parwanoo Shines: Second Best in Air Quality Improvement

Parwanoo in Himachal Pradesh secured the second spot in the Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan-2025 for cities with populations under 3 lakh, recognizing its efforts in air quality improvement under the National Clean Air Programme. Himachal Pradesh received a Rs 25 lakh prize to continue enhancing air quality initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 09-09-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 18:46 IST
In a remarkable achievement, Parwanoo in Himachal Pradesh has been honored as the second-best town in the nation for air quality improvement initiatives under the Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan-2025. The accolade was announced on Tuesday by officials.

Dewas in Madhya Pradesh topped the list in the same category, as per the ranking conducted under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), informed the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change. The awards were presented by Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav at a ceremony in New Delhi.

The recognition underscores the dedicated efforts of the Himachal Pradesh Pollution Control Board, local administration, and Parwanoo's citizens. A cash prize of Rs 25 lakh was awarded to Himachal Pradesh, earmarked to further boost clean air initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

