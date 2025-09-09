Left Menu

Delhi's Initiative: Safe Feeding Points for Stray Dogs

Satya Sharma, MCD Standing Committee Chairperson, has instructed officials to establish designated feeding points for stray dogs in each Delhi ward. This initiative, aligned with sterilisation efforts, aims to curb unregulated feeding, reduce dog-bite incidents, and address concerns highlighted by the Supreme Court.

  • Country:
  • India

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Standing Committee Chairperson, Satya Sharma, has instructed municipal officials to establish designated feeding points for stray dogs across the city.

These feeding points, set to be identified in collaboration with local municipal councillors, will serve as controlled areas to manage the stray dog population and minimize conflicts arising from unregulated feeding.

This initiative comes in response to the Supreme Court's directive to address the dog-bite issue and is coupled with intensified sterilization and vaccination drives at Animal Birth Control centers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

