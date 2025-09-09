Left Menu

Delhi Zoo Takes Action Against Avian Influenza Outbreak

Delhi National Zoological Park reports no new bird deaths in 72 hours following an H5N1 outbreak. Officials have heightened sanitation and monitoring efforts, while awaiting test results for environmental samples. Efforts aim to contain disease spread and ensure bird, animal, and staff safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 20:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi National Zoological Park has reported a significant milestone with no new bird deaths in the past 72 hours, following an outbreak of H5N1 Avian Influenza. Zoo officials have been closely monitoring the situation to prevent further incidents.

Earlier in the month, the zoo experienced a concerning period between August 24 and September 6, when nine painted storks and three black-headed ibises succumbed to the virus. Since then, there have been no further fatalities reported in the aviary or the isolation ward.

To ensure the health and safety of all animals and staff, the zoo has implemented rigorous sanitation and bio-security measures. They continue to await results of environmental samples sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal, as they remain vigilant in following standard protocol to contain the outbreak.

(With inputs from agencies.)

