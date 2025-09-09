Left Menu

Transforming Bengaluru's Roads: A Call for Action by JUSP

The Jana Urban Space Foundation has urged Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar to initiate a Walkable Bengaluru Mission aimed at redesigning the city's roads. Highlighting issues such as broken footpaths, poor coordination of utility works, and persistent potholes, JUSP suggests comprehensive reforms for safer, more accessible urban mobility.

Transforming Bengaluru's Roads: A Call for Action by JUSP
The Bengaluru-based Jana Urban Space Foundation (JUSP) has appealed to Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar for the launch of a Walkable Bengaluru Mission aimed at overhauling the city's roadways.

In a letter shared with media outlets, JUSP highlights ongoing problems such as broken or encroached footpaths, lack of coordination in utility work, and persistent issues with potholes and flooding. These problems, they note, significantly hinder mobility, safety, and accessibility, particularly affecting women, children, and the elderly.

JUSP proposes targeted efforts on arterial and sub-arterial routes, alongside a phased strategy for local roads. The letter also stresses the importance of transforming Bengaluru's 60 km Outer Ring Road into a people-centric corridor integrated with metro expansions. In addition, JUSP suggests the adoption of Tender S.U.R.E street design guidelines for new developments and proposes institutional reforms within the BBMP to include urban designers and planners.

(With inputs from agencies.)

