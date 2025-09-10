Left Menu

Reflective Roofs: Cool Solutions for a Hotter London

With climate change altering London's weather to resemble that of Mediterranean cities, reflective roofing has emerged as a practical solution. Using white coatings to reflect sunlight, homeowners can combat heatwaves, enhance comfort, and reduce energy costs. Combining these with other cooling strategies offers robust climate adaptation for urban environments.

London | Updated: 10-09-2025 12:44 IST
Amidst evolving climate dynamics, London is increasingly experiencing weather akin to Marseille, highlighting the need for adaptive strategies. Reflective roofing techniques, once ideal in Mediterranean regions, are proving crucial here.

Adopting white paint on roofs can substantially lower indoor temperatures, counteract urban heat island effects, and enhance overall comfort. These methods, although simple, necessitate a cohesive strategy involving shutters, ventilation, and material adjustments to maximize efficacy.

In terms of cost and practicality, these measures are viable. While reflective coatings are affordable, certain roof types may require more extensive changes. Yet, these investments offer substantial payoffs, positioning London's homes better against climate shifts and rising energy expenses.

