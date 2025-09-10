Reflective Roofs: Cool Solutions for a Hotter London

Amidst evolving climate dynamics, London is increasingly experiencing weather akin to Marseille, highlighting the need for adaptive strategies. Reflective roofing techniques, once ideal in Mediterranean regions, are proving crucial here.

Adopting white paint on roofs can substantially lower indoor temperatures, counteract urban heat island effects, and enhance overall comfort. These methods, although simple, necessitate a cohesive strategy involving shutters, ventilation, and material adjustments to maximize efficacy.

In terms of cost and practicality, these measures are viable. While reflective coatings are affordable, certain roof types may require more extensive changes. Yet, these investments offer substantial payoffs, positioning London's homes better against climate shifts and rising energy expenses.