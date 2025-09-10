The Negative Footprint Illusion: A Misplaced Green Halo

Supermarket shopping often involves a moral balance: tossing organic apples into a basket already filled with imported beef mince may feel like a virtuous act. However, psychological research indicates this perception is flawed. The addition of eco-friendly items and the resultant moral relief contribute to an illusion known as the negative footprint illusion.

This illusion, evidenced across various studies, misleads consumers into believing that their carbon footprint shrinks with the purchase of eco-friendly products. In reality, every added product increases the footprint, regardless of its environmental credentials. The bias persists across different groups, including those with strong environmental values.

Businesses and policy-makers have, perhaps unconsciously, leveraged this bias. By highlighting eco-friendly practices like paper straws or towel-reuse programs, they create an overall green impression. Solutions may include changing how items are presented, encouraging consumers to consider totals, not averages, to mitigate the illusion's impact.