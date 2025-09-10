Left Menu

Green Light for Bihar's High-Speed Corridor

The Indian government has approved the construction of a 4-lane Mokama-Munger section as part of the Buxar-Bhagalpur high-speed corridor in Bihar. This 82.4 km section will be built at a cost of Rs 4,447.38 crore under the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) to connect key regional cities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 15:35 IST
The Indian government has given the go-ahead for the construction of a significant section of the Buxar-Bhagalpur high-speed corridor in Bihar. The Mokama-Munger section, which spans 82.4 km, will be developed at a cost of Rs 4,447.38 crore.

The project was approved during a Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the construction will follow the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM).

This new section will provide a vital link to regional cities such as Mokama, Barahiya, Lakhisarai, Jamalpur, and Munger, eventually connecting to Bhagalpur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

