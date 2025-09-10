Meghalaya Boosts Japanese Encephalitis Fight and Advances Smart City Projects
The Meghalaya government is intensifying efforts against Japanese Encephalitis (JE) and making headway in its Smart City Mission. The state reported 236 JE cases recently. High vaccination rates in Garo Hills reduced JE cases. Deputy CM highlighted progress in the Smart City Mission with new infrastructure developments in Shillong.
The Meghalaya government has reaffirmed its commitment to tackling Japanese Encephalitis while moving forward with Smart City initiatives. Health and Family Welfare Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh reported 236 JE cases over two years, emphasizing vaccination as a preventive measure.
Higher vaccination rates in Garo Hills, achieving between 80% and 95% coverage, resulted in fewer cases compared to other regions, including Khasi and Jaintia Hills, where coverage is lower.
Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar highlighted a 77.81% progress in Smart City projects, including commercial complexes and open-air gyms. Discussions on the operationalization of the Polo commercial complex and future project phases continue amid questions from the opposition.
