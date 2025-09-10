Left Menu

Monsoon Fury: West Bengal Braces for Heavy Downpours

The Indian Meteorological Department has forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the sub-Himalayan districts of West Bengal until September 16. The affected areas include Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, and Cooch Behar. Gusty winds and thunderstorms are expected in the southern districts until September 14.

West Bengal is on high alert as an upper air circulation over Sikkim is set to unleash heavy to very heavy rainfall in its sub-Himalayan districts till September 16, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) announced on Wednesday.

Districts like Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, and Cooch Behar are expected to face severe weather conditions. Parts of Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar could experience particularly intense rainfall, according to IMD predictions.

In addition to rain, thunderstorms and lightning, coupled with gusty winds of up to 40 km/h, could affect southern districts until September 14. Kolkata will likely see a partly cloudy sky with chances of thundery developments through Thursday.

