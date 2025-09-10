Left Menu

Devastating Flash Floods Ravage Indonesia: Lives Lost and Landscapes Changed

Flash floods in Indonesia have claimed at least 11 lives with 13 still missing in East Nusa Tenggara and Bali. Torrential rains led to severe flooding and landslides, destroying homes and infrastructure. The disaster has displaced hundreds, affected tourism and businesses, and complicated rescue efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Denpasar | Updated: 10-09-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 18:18 IST
Devastating Flash Floods Ravage Indonesia: Lives Lost and Landscapes Changed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

At least 11 people have died and 13 remain missing in Indonesia after devastating flash floods struck East Nusa Tenggara and the tourist hotspot of Bali. Torrential rains since Monday led to extensive flooding and landslides, prompting urgent rescue operations, according to local authorities.

Homes were swept away while rivers burst their banks, inundating over 112 neighborhoods and causing numerous landslides. In South Denpasar, the Kumbasari market area saw buildings collapse, according to Nyoman Sidakarya, head of Bali's Search and Rescue Agency. Emergency videos depicted a scene of chaos with floating vehicles and residents stranded on rooftops.

Power and water cuts have forced public facilities in Bali to rely on generators, and over 800 residents have sought refuge in temporary shelters. Meanwhile, blocked roads and destroyed bridges in Nagekeo pose further challenges, with National Disaster Management Agency noting severe weather continues to hinder rescue efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inspiring Patriotism: Delhi Schools to Host Veer Gatha 5.0 Competition

Inspiring Patriotism: Delhi Schools to Host Veer Gatha 5.0 Competition

 India
2
Rajesh Power Services Secures Major Contract for Underground Cable Transformation

Rajesh Power Services Secures Major Contract for Underground Cable Transform...

 India
3
Sébastien Lecornu's Political Trial by Fire

Sébastien Lecornu's Political Trial by Fire

 France
4
Omar Marmoush's Injury Clouds Manchester Derby Hopes

Omar Marmoush's Injury Clouds Manchester Derby Hopes

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025