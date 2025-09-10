Devastating Flash Floods Ravage Indonesia: Lives Lost and Landscapes Changed

At least 11 people have died and 13 remain missing in Indonesia after devastating flash floods struck East Nusa Tenggara and the tourist hotspot of Bali. Torrential rains since Monday led to extensive flooding and landslides, prompting urgent rescue operations, according to local authorities.

Homes were swept away while rivers burst their banks, inundating over 112 neighborhoods and causing numerous landslides. In South Denpasar, the Kumbasari market area saw buildings collapse, according to Nyoman Sidakarya, head of Bali's Search and Rescue Agency. Emergency videos depicted a scene of chaos with floating vehicles and residents stranded on rooftops.

Power and water cuts have forced public facilities in Bali to rely on generators, and over 800 residents have sought refuge in temporary shelters. Meanwhile, blocked roads and destroyed bridges in Nagekeo pose further challenges, with National Disaster Management Agency noting severe weather continues to hinder rescue efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)