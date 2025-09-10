Uttarakhand Cabinet Boosts Dehradun's Transit and Poultry Farming Initiatives

The Uttarakhand Cabinet has unveiled ambitious plans to revamp Dehradun's public transportation system and aid poultry farmers across nine hill districts. At a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, officials announced the creation of a Special Purpose Vehicle, Dehradun City Transport Limited, to streamline city bus operations, particularly e-buses.

This SPV aims to enhance efficiency by integrating various e-bus services, including those operated by Dehradun Smart City Limited and under the Pradhan Mantri E-Bus Seva Yojana. In parallel, the cabinet sanctioned the Poultry Feed Subsidy Scheme, designed to benefit farmers in districts such as Almora and Chamoli, by providing financial aid through the Animal Husbandry Department.

With a proposed budget of Rs 2.83 crore allocated as a diet subsidy, the scheme targets substantial growth in the poultry sector by 2025-26, planning to benefit 816 individuals under the Broiler Farm Scheme and 781 under the Poultry Valley Establishment Scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)