Deadly Floods Submerge Bali: A Devastating Inundation
Severe floods in Bali have caused the deaths of at least nine people, impacted 600 residents, and disrupted major roads and travel routes. The continuous heavy rainfall led to widespread evacuations and damage. The Indonesian government is actively involved in addressing the emergency and providing relief efforts.
Deadly floods in Bali have wreaked havoc, claiming nine lives and impacting the lives of hundreds. The continuous downpour that began on Tuesday caused widespread chaos, particularly in the capital, Denpasar.
The island's streets were deluged, leading to traffic snarls and limited airport access, posing a significant challenge for local authorities. The disaster forced 200 residents to seek refuge in temporary shelters as emergency responders scrambled to manage the crisis.
President Prabowo Subianto has directed the national disaster agency head to oversee the rescue efforts personally, ensuring that essential supplies like tents, food, and water are delivered to those affected.
(With inputs from agencies.)