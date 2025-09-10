Deadly Floods Submerge Bali: A Devastating Inundation

Deadly floods in Bali have wreaked havoc, claiming nine lives and impacting the lives of hundreds. The continuous downpour that began on Tuesday caused widespread chaos, particularly in the capital, Denpasar.

The island's streets were deluged, leading to traffic snarls and limited airport access, posing a significant challenge for local authorities. The disaster forced 200 residents to seek refuge in temporary shelters as emergency responders scrambled to manage the crisis.

President Prabowo Subianto has directed the national disaster agency head to oversee the rescue efforts personally, ensuring that essential supplies like tents, food, and water are delivered to those affected.

